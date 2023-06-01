School curriculum is of utmost importance in shaping the minds of the new generation and also preparing them for the academic and practical challenges ahead in their lives. The 21st century has seen technology grow at a blistering pace and any nation that does not pay attention to this trend is liable to fall behind. The Pakistani school curriculum certainly needs an overhaul. The curriculum needs more STEM content and should be less heavy on ideology.

Technical fields are tough to learn and maybe that is why the authorities are shying away from putting in more of the material of this kind. However, there has to be a shift from the current syllabus which seems stale and rote-based. More analytical methods of teaching need to be introduced as the world grapples with a deluge of data that needs to be put into context and given meaning.

Yasser Shah

Lahore