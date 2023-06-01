Saudi Arabia’s population up by a third since 2010: census

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia´s population has grown by more than one third since 2010, and a majority of the kingdom´s nationals are aged under 30, according to a census published Wednesday.The 2022 Saudi census marks the “most comprehensive and precise population survey conducted in the Kingdom´s history,” the General Authority of Statistics said. It set the total population of the oil-rich country at 32.2 million.

Of these, 58.4 per cent are Saudi nationals and most others are from South Asia or elsewhere in the Middle East and North Africa region. The total resident population is up 34.2 per cent since 2010 -- an increase of 8.2 million people, of whom 4.8 million are Saudi nationals. Among Saudis, 63 per cent of the population is below the age of 30. Non-Saudi nationals account for 13.4 million, the majority of whom are Bangladeshis, followed by Indians, Pakistanis, Yemenis and Egyptians.