PHF secretary satisfied with junior team’s performance

LAHORE: Secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Haider Hussain, has expressed satisfaction with the performance of Pakistan at Junior Asia Cup. During a media interaction on Wednesday, Haider claimed that the team's success in the Junior Asia Cup was a result of their superior fitness. Haider said that Pakistan's performance in recent years had been subpar due to players experiencing fatigue in the later stages of matches. Despite receiving a relatively modest funding of only Rs3.5 million from the government, Pakistan outperformed India, who received significantly higher financial support, he claimed.
FLORENCE: Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs will miss Friday´s 100m at the Diamond League meeting in Florence as he...
ISLAMABAD: As many as twenty dope tests including eight on the athletics team members were conducted during the just...
LAHORE: The visiting delegation from the International Cricket Council comprising Chairman Greg Barclay and Chief...
LONDON: Josh Tongue is set to make his England debut after being named Tuesday in the XI to play Ireland in this...
PARIS: Daniil Medvedev backed 172nd-ranked Thiago Seyboth Wild to break the top 30 by the end of the year after...
PARIS: World number one Carlos Alcaraz reached the third round of French Open on Wednesday, overcoming a second-set...