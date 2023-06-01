PHF secretary satisfied with junior team’s performance

LAHORE: Secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Haider Hussain, has expressed satisfaction with the performance of Pakistan at Junior Asia Cup. During a media interaction on Wednesday, Haider claimed that the team's success in the Junior Asia Cup was a result of their superior fitness. Haider said that Pakistan's performance in recent years had been subpar due to players experiencing fatigue in the later stages of matches. Despite receiving a relatively modest funding of only Rs3.5 million from the government, Pakistan outperformed India, who received significantly higher financial support, he claimed.