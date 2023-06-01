Faryal appreciates UNODC’s gender-responsive programming

A delegation from the United Nations Office on Drugs & Crime (UNODC) comprising UNODC country head Jeremy Milsom and Sindh & Balochistan regional head Arsalan Malik called on Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Women Wing President and Sindh Assembly Standing Committee on Home Chairperson Faryal Talpur at the Zardari House on Tuesday. The delegation discussed with the PPP leader the UNODC’s technical assistance to the Government of Sindh in tackling challenges of drugs, crime and terrorism through integrated, stable and sustainable responses.

The delegation thanked the provincial government for cooperating with the UNODC on border management, drug demand reduction and criminal justice system in the province, with special emphasis on various initiatives that are effectively and successfully run by the provincial government on drug detoxification at Sindh’s rehabilitation centres. The PPP leader particularly appreciated the UNODC’s gender-responsive programming for achieving the rule of law, and promoting human rights in Sindh and elsewhere in the country. She said her party always prioritises policies that encourage strengthening and women and bringing them into the mainstream in every field.

Sindh Excise & Taxation Minister Mukesh Chawla, Adviser to Chief Minister on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab, former law minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar and Parliamentary Secretary on Health Qasim Soomro were also present at the meeting. Model rehab centre A three-member delegation led by Milsom also called on Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput to hold talks on the establishment of a model drug rehabilitation centre in the province.

The proposed facility would be fully funded and operated by the provincial government, with technical assistance from the UNODC, adhering to best international practices in drug rehabilitation.During the meeting, Rajput apprised the UNODC delegation of the commendable efforts made by the provincial government in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotics Force, saying that as a result, two drug rehabilitation centres were successfully established in Manghopir and Malir having the capacity of accommodating 300 individuals seeking recovery.

He said the UNODC rehabilitation centre would serve as a benchmark for private rehabilitation centres in the region. The centre’s operations, protocols and service standards would be designed to reflect best global practices in drug addiction treatment, he added.He also said that private rehabilitation centres would be encouraged to follow it, thereby ensuring uniformity and excellence in the provision of drug rehabilitation services. Milsom said that the establishment of the UNODC drug rehabilitation centre marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to address the scourge of drug addiction.

He said that this joint endeavour would not only help individuals in their journey towards recovery but also contribute to the greater goal of creating a healthier and drug-free society. The UNODC is a global leader in the fight against illicit drugs, organised crime, corruption and terrorism. It works closely with governments and international partners to strengthen legal frameworks, promote justice and security, and provide technical assistance in tackling these complex challenges.