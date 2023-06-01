 
Thursday June 01, 2023
National

Commuters angry about inflated fares

By Our Correspondent
June 01, 2023

Islamabad:The commuters have raised their voice against inflated fares being charged by the transporters and sought the attention of the concerned authorities to rectify the situation.According to the details, the wagon drivers are charging Rs50 from Faizabad to Rawal Dam while Rs70 are being charged from Rawal Dam to Tramri Chowk. The relevant government authorities have not issued any new fare list but the transporters have raised fares on their own. The transporters including mini-buses, wagons, and Suzuki pick-ups have also jacked up the fare from one stop to the other without getting permission from the concerned authorities.