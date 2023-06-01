European film festival returns for movie buffs

Islamabad: The Second European Film Festival is all set to provide movie buffs in Pakistan with a unique opportunity to discover cinema from the continent of Europe. The event to be curated and organised by Olomopolo Media, a leading platform for cultural and creative expression through performing arts and visual media, will take place in Islamabad, Multan, Gilgit, Peshawar, and Quetta from June 2 to June 24 with the Pakistan National Council of Arts hosting it on its premises in the federal capital, according to the organisers.

They said that the festival would bring together filmmakers, actors, and cinema enthusiasts, and give Pakistani audiences an opportunity to discover the rich and diverse world of European cinema and get a glimpse into the cultural and social issues that shaped modern European societies. Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Dr Riina Kionka said that the political and economic organisation of 27 European countries actively supported filmmaking as an art form and a medium to address important topics that the societies grappled with in modern times.

"Cinema provides an opportunity to dive into the worlds and minds of characters who live very different lives than ours. It allows us to see the world through different eyes, and develop compassion and respect for others,” she said. The organisers said that the festival showcased a selection of unique and thought-provoking films that are best experienced with fellow movie enthusiasts.

According to them, the screenings include feature films and short films on various topics such as gender equality, relations between generations, embracing diversity, climate change, and human rights. Many of these films are co-productions made possible through collaborations of professionals and organisations from different European countries.In Islamabad, the feature film, Any Day Now (Ensilumi), is a story of a family that stands together in love – amidst an uncertain future. The screenings will be followed by panel discussions by renowned Pakistani filmmakers, actors, writers, and academics to reflect on topics of relevance and various styles of storytelling.

During a discussion moderated by Tamkenat Mansoor in Islamabad, filmmakers and artists Sarmad Khoosat, Sania Saeed and Saim Sadiq will talk about the democratization of traditional media and filmmaking through social media. The festival will also provide an opportunity for aspiring Pakistani filmmakers to learn how to produce creative narratives under the training of award-winning filmmaker Kanwal Khoosat through a series of master classes. The organisers said another interesting feature of the festival was interactive installations, including dubbing and video compositing booths, and a tribute to 75 years of Pakistani cinema titled ‘Manduva’ curated by Sarmad Khoosat in association with the Lahore Biennale Foundation.

They said the second European Film Festival was open to the people and would be held at the Universal Cinemas in Multan on June 4, at the Karakoram International University in Gilgit on June 10, at the Nishtar Hall in Peshawar on June 17, and at the Noori Naseer Khan Cultural Complex in Quetta on June 24.