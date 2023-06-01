Runway upgrade: Quetta airport made operational for flights

ISLAMABAD: Civil Aviation Authority has made Quetta International Airport operational for commercial and cargo flights from Wednesday after completion of its runway’s up gradation. The first flight landed on main runway at 6:10 on Wednesday morning while PK-325 Islamabad-Quetta flight was the first to land on new runway.

With the latest development, the direct flights will be operated between Quetta and gulf countries round the clock. Besides, the flights coming from Riyadh and Jeddah carrying Haj pilgrims could land at Quetta Airport. It will facilitate pilgrims from Balochistan as they had to land at Karachi Airport and travel to Quetta and other cities by buses.

It is pertinent to mention that Rs5 billion were incurred on the completion of the state-of-the-art 31L/31R runway, which is laced with the latest airfield battle system.

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo termed the upgradation of runway at Quetta International Airport as gift for the people of Balochistan since the airport will remain operational day and night.

Quetta Airport enjoys trade importance because of its geographical location as it is near from Afghanistan and Iran, said Bizenjo, adding the trade and commerce activities will boost due to landing of cargo and commercial flights round the clock.

He expressed hope that PIA and other airlines will enhance their flights operation from Quetta.