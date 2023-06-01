UK Army chief calls on CJCSC, COAS

Chief of General Staff (CGS) UK Army General Sir Patrick Nicholas Yardley Monrad Sanders calls on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on May 31. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of General Staff (CGS) UK Army General Sir Patrick Nicholas Yardley Monrad Sanders called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday.Upon arrival at GHQ, CGS UK Army, laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.

During the meeting, regional security issues and matters of mutual interest were discussed.The visiting dignitary acknowledged the sacrifices and achievements of Pakistan Army in fight against terrorism and efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region.Earlier, CGS UK called on CJCSC Gen Mirza at the Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.