Security official martyred in attack on polio workers

MIRANSHAH: An official of the security forces embraced martyrdom and another sustained injuries in an attack on polio vaccinators at Spinwam tehsil in North Waziristan tribal district, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Rehan Khattak said that the anti-polio drive was in progress in North Waziristan when the terrorists attacked a team of polio workers at Spinwam, leaving one security official martyred and another injured. He said that the vaccinators escaped unhurt in the assault. The martyred official was identified as Saqib while the injured as Obaid-us-Salam. The deputy commissioner said that the security forces launched a search operation in the area after the attack but no arrest could be made.