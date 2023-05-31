Imran’s medical reports with NAB at odds with Patel’s claims

Former prime minister Imran Khan. — Instagram/@imrankhan.pti

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s blood and urine test reports as available with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) do not even hint at any use of alcohol and cocaine. An informed source in the Bureau told The News that the medical reports of Imran Khan do not endorse what Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel alleged a few days back.

The source said that the medical reports, which the source claimed to have read, instead show all his health signs normal. He said that the blood and urine samples of Imran were collected when he was under NAB’s custody and for the same reason the reports of these samples are the property of NAB.

“The medical reports as available with NAB do not endorse what the health minister alleged,” he said.

The health minister, in a press conference that he addressed a few days back, had alleged that the medical test of Imran, done when under arrest in a corruption case, showed the use of alcohol and cocaine.

Patel referred to the report prepared by a panel of five doctors. He said that the initial medical report revealed the use of “toxic chemicals” such as “alcohol and cocaine”. The health minister, who said the government would make Imran’s medical report public, had also claimed that PTI chief’s mental stability was questionable.

Independent medical experts have already rejected the accusations of the health minister and found the allegation “not only laughable but also unfounded”.

Geo’s anchorperson Shahzeb Khanzada said in his show last week that at least three doctors with whom the report and the health minister’s press conference were shared, declared Patel’s claims to be “laughable and unfounded”.

They said that a urine sample report is usually shared within a few days; it was surprising that the health minister had taken 17 days to share the report which was only a preliminary one. The health minister had said that “once the detailed report comes”, it would be sent to the police.

“The doctors said that the claims made by the health minister could not be substantiated by the report,” Khanzada shared. The doctors said that while the health minister had claimed Imran was mentally unstable, the report itself claimed otherwise.

Now the PTI chairman has served a defamation notice to Health Minister Patel after the latter disclosed that “traces of alcohol and cocaine were found in the former premier’s urine analysis”.

The legal notice, filed under the Defamation Ordinance 2002, was served on account of the “dissemination and circulation of wrongful, baseless, false, misleading, erroneous, malicious and defamatory information” against Imran during the minister’s press conference on May 26.

It claimed that through the press conference, the minister “dishonestly…alleged” that Imran’s medical tests showed traces of alcohol and cocaine in his urine sample and that the former premier’s “mental stability” was “questionable” in addition to “some appropriate gesture”.