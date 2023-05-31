Release of funds for Bajaur projects assured

KHAR: A senior official on Tuesday said that funds would be released for the uplift projects left halfway in Bajaur tribal district. Speaking at a public forum, Malakand Commissioner Shahidullah Khan said that certain issues would be resolved on priority basis while others would be referred to the relevant departments for necessary action.

Tribal elders of Tukhani and Uthmankhel tribes, former lawmakers, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ex-governor Engr. Shaukatullah Khan, Senator Hidaytullah, Shahabuddin Khan, officials of district administration and heads of line departments and chairmen of union councils attended the public forum and apprised the commissioner of various issues in the district.

They informed the commissioner that a number of development projects could not be completed on time due to lack of funds, which had created problems for the local dwellers.

They asked the visiting official to help release funds for the incomplete projects, provide relief to the rain and hailstorm-hit affectees, extend the tax exemption period, open Pak-Afghan border points for trade and businesses and others.

The commissioner assured the elders that he would personally take up the issues with the relevant government department and hoped that the district tax-free zone status would be extended.

He asked the heads of line departments to ensure attendance of staff at the office to better serve the masses and solve their problems on time. He later distributed relief cheques among the affectees of natural calamities.