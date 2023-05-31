Solar electricity system launched at KPC

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh on Tuesday inaugurated a solar power system capable of producing 60 kilowatts of clean electricity at the Karachi Press Club (KPC). Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the minister said that soon the clean energy generation capacity of the solar power system installed on a portion of the KPC’s roof would be increased to 100kW.

Sheikh said the solar electricity system is a gift from the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) provincial government to the KPC in line with their policy of helping journalists and their representative institutions.

He told audience at the inaugural ceremony that the village electrification project of the government would be utilised to energise the housing projects of journalists in Karachi. He said the government has gifted the solar power system to the KPC in line with their policy of promoting the use of cheap and environment-friendly modes of electricity generation in the province.

He also said that solar systems are being installed on a large scale on the roofs of public sector buildings in the province. He added that solar power systems have been installed at 35 major public sector hospitals in the province in collaboration with the World Bank.

Similarly, he pointed out, solar power systems are being installed at jails in the province. He told the audience that solar electricity systems would be given to some 200,000 off-grid rural area homes in the province in partnership with the WB.

He claimed that the previous government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had impeded the progress in installing new renewable energy projects in the country. He said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would visit the KPC soon.