Girl, boy killed for ‘honour’

MANSEHRA: A young girl and boy were killed in the Taraki area of Pulrah in the early hours of Tuesday, police officials said. According to the FIR lodged with the Pulrah Police Station, the 15-year-old girl and the 15-year-old boy were present at the home of Gul Shahzad. A family member, Mohammad Shoaib, got infuriated after he saw both of them in a single room and attacked them with batons, leaving both of them dead on the spot.

“The boy, 15, and a girl, 15, were killed with batons and we took both bodies in our possession to complete the medico-legal formalities. The boy had come to meet the 15-year-old girl at her home,” Raja Sajid, the SHO of Pulrah Police Station, told reporters.

Sajid said that the alleged perpetrator, who was also arrested later in the day, was the paternal cousin of the slain girl. He said that the bodies of the slain couple were handed over to their respective families for burial. The police after lodging an FIR under sections 302 and 311 of Ppc started an investigation in the double murder case.

In another incident, Aurangzeb and his son Mohammad Nisar allegedly fired at Mohammad Zeeshan and his mother and left the latter dead on the spot and managed to flee.According to police, the slain and his mother were working in the agricultural field when the accused showed up there and fired at them over the land dispute.