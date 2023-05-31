Six police officials reshuffled

PESHAWAR: Six senior police officers were transferred and posted on Tuesday.According to a notification, Regional Police Officer, Mardan range, Muhammad Ali Khan, was posted as DIG Traffic and Highways; Zia Uddin has been posted as district police officer Lower Chitral, Iftikhar Shah, DPO Bannu; Sajjad Ahmad has posted as DPO Karak, Ikramullah, deputy commandant special security unit, and Muhammad irshad has been posted deputy commandant Police Training College, Hangu.