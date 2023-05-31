JI delegation meets Turkish envoy

Islamabad: A delegation of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) called on the Turkish Ambassador in Islamabad, Mehmat Pacaci here on Tuesday and congratulated him on the re-election of Recep Tayyip Erdo an as President of Turkiye for the third consecutive time.

The JI delegation said that the re-election of Recep Tayyip Erdo an as Turkish President is a matter to rejoice for the Muslim world. The members of the delegation pointed out that the top Turkish leaders have always raised their voices for the rights of Muslims whether they are in Kashmir, Palestine, or elsewhere in the world. JI central naib ameer, Mian Muhammad Aslam who led the delegation, extended warm greetings to the Turkish president on behalf of JI's top leadership. The delegation also comprised Director JI Foreign Affairs Asif Luqman Qazi and Islamabad ameer Nasarullah Randhawa.