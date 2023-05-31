MBBS Final Prof exam result

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) announced the result of the Final Professional MBBS annual examinations 2022, on Tuesday. According to the notification, a total of 5,705 candidates from 42 affiliated medical colleges appeared in the exam, out of which 4,989 passed and 536 failed – the pass rate being 90.30 percent. The first position was secured by Anaba Khan of Sialkot Medical College Sialkot with 1318/1500 marks. Saman Rana of Multan Medical and Dental College Multan secured the second and Umer Mustafa of Sialkot Medical College Sialkot bagged the third position with 1311 and 1303 marks respectively. —