Health insurance facilities to be improved, says minister

LAHORE:Under the chairmanship of the caretaker provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram, an important meeting regarding universal health insurance was held in the Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education, in which Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan, Special Secretary Syed Wajid Ali Shah, CEO Punjab Health Institute were present. Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javed Akram reviewed the measures for improving universal health insurance facilities during the meeting.

Dr Javed Akram said that the Punjab government would make improvement to bring the universal health insurance to the people of Punjab. The benefits of universal health insurance will go to the rightful beneficiaries. The quality of medical facilities provided to the people of Punjab under universal health insurance is also being reviewed. He also directed the Punjab Health Initiative Management Company to regularly monitor the medical facilities in all the selected hospitals.

Proposals for new PHOTA DG

A meeting was held in the Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education chaired by the caretaker provincial health minister Dr Javed Akram. Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan, Special Secretary Syed Wajid Ali Shah, CEO Punjab Healthcare Commission Dr Saqib Aziz, DG Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority Prof Dr Shahzad Anwar and other officers participated.

Caretaker health minister reviewed the proposals of the committee members for the appointment of the new DG of Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority. The minister said that the committee would prepare its final recommendations for the new DG of PHOTA today (Wednesday).

He said that Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority was taking indiscriminate action against the elements involved in illegal transplantation of human organs across the province. The indiscriminate action taken by the PHOTA Vigilance Cell against those involved in illegal transplantation of human organs is commendable.

The cooperation of FIA and Punjab Police is very important for taking action against such elements. More coordination should be strengthened with FIA and Punjab Police for action against elements involved in illegal transplantation of human organs. He said that the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority will be made more active.