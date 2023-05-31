 
Savage act

May 31, 2023

This letter refers to the new story ‘Rape victim dies after giving birth to stillborn baby’ (May 28, 2023). Certainly a preventable tragedy which was perpetrated on an innocent soul who was only 13. The criminal who perpetrated this savage act must be given exemplary punishment. Furthermore, we need to do more to root such elements out of our society, in which they have no place.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton

Canada