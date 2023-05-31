Due process

The entire May 9 episode has driven the PTI to the point of no return. Senior leaders can’t seem to quit the party fast enough. This rate of disintegration is unprecedented in our political history. Furthermore, the PTI supporters who vandalized and damaged state installations and property on May 9 are now facing trial by military courts for their crimes.

While the seriousness of their crimes is not in dispute, the government needs to seriously consider whether trying civilians under military courts is the right course of action. Furthermore, there is the case of the missing journalist Imran Riaz Khan. The government must ensure that these individuals get their day in court as that is the right of every citizen.

Saman Amjad

Sheikhupura