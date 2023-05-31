SECP marks silver jubilee of CDC

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) chief Akif Saeed on Tuesday unveiled a commemorative postage stamp issued by Pakistan Post to mark the silver jubilee of the Central Depository Company (CDC).

Speaking on the occasion, SECP chief lauded CDC’s efforts perseverance throughout the years saying, “CDC has served as the pride of Pakistan’s capital market, with its unwavering commitment towards service quality, innovation, investor facilitation, and improving ease of doing business”, according to a statement by SECP.

The unveiling ceremony, held today at SECP's head office, marked CDC’s landmark achievement of 25 years of successful operations. Since 1997, CDC has been operating as an integral infrastructure institution, providing services to Pakistan’s financial landscape. The company functions as an infrastructure entity offering digital innovation.

Saeed also recalled contributions of CDC’s founding member and chairman Arif Habib, the longest-serving CEO, Muhammad Hanif Jakhura, and the current chairman of CDC, Moin M. Fudda.

“CDC is committed in its resolve to continue playing the role of an enabler in line with its vision for effecting ease of doing business while introducing innovative solutions for all stakeholders in Pakistan’s financial landscape,” CEO of CDC Badiuddin Akbar said.