Gold drops Rs1,700/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs1,700 per tola on Tuesday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs232,800 per tola. Similarly, the 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs1,458 to Rs199,588. In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $11 to $1,956 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,850 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs2,443.41.