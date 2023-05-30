Asad Umar should not compare PTI with PPP: Kundi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi has reacted to a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker’s statement saying that Asad Umar should not try to distort history by comparing the PTI with the PPP.

“The leadership of PPP went to gallows with pride while Imran Khan is afraid of going to jail,” he said while reacting to statement of Asad Umar in which he compared the PTI’s current situation with the PPP’s in 70s.

The minister of state for poverty alleviation and social security said Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and Late Begum Nusrat Bhutto endured the difficulties no one else did. The PPP information secretary ridiculed the PTI worker and said that Jayalas used to go to jail shouting “Jai Bhutto” slogans and came out of jail shouting “Jai Bhutto” slogans, while PTI members directly come to press club on leaving the jail to say good bye to the party.

“Asad Umar also turned to the press club after his release from jail. After spending two days in jail he quit all positions in the PTI,” he said. said that the leadership of PPP is brave, therefore the workers of PPP are also brave.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that mere condemnation of May 9 incident is hypocrisy and crocodile tears but the fact is that Imran Khan was mastermind and has instigate the PTI workers to attack GHQ Commander and Jinnah House through miscreants.