Pakistan, Bulgaria sign accord to boost naval cooperation

KARACHI: Pakistan and Bulgaria on Monday signed an agreement to boost cooperation in the field of naval affairs.According to the agreement, both the countries would extend cooperation in the naval transport affairs and develop frequent contacts between naval institutions.
Besides, the countries will also engage private sector, create alternate economic opportunities and encourage investments in the field of naval affairs.Pakistan’s Envoy to Bulgaria Mariam Madiha Aftab and Bulgaria’s Minister for Economic Affairs and Transport signed the agreement.
Talking to the media, the Pakistan’s envoy termed the agreement a milestone and added that the implementation on the agreement would bolster bilateral ties. The agreement would help the concerned department of both of the countries to attain beneficial cooperation and establish institutions.
