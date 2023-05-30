Mushahid lauds Chinese Global Development Initiative

Islamabad: Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed lauded China for the launch of the far-reaching and consequential Global Development Initiative (GDI). Senator Mushahid was speaking at a seminar on “Global Development Initiative – catalyst for development cooperation” organised here by Institute of Strategic Studies (ISS). Senator Mushahid said that the world was currently experiencing both transformation and turmoil. Different leaders were describing this decade in different ways. President Macron had accurately stated that this decade marked the end of 300 years of western dominance, he said adding that the current era was witnessing the rise of China and the ‘Asian Century.’

Despite global conflicts, climate change, poverty, and energy-related challenges, China had shown impressive leadership. Mushahid observed that China's global strategy included the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, and Global Civilisation Initiative, which shared many similarities. This initiative reflected that the Chinese values were all about cooperation, peace and respect. He noted that Chinese strategic culture without a second thought was an embodiment of cooperation, peace and respect for all.

He concluded by saying that Pakistan and China shared a long-standing, all-weather and time-tested strategic relationship. Therefore, both should work together to build an Asian Century of progress, prosperity and cooperation. Former Ambassador to China Masood Khalid while expressing his views said that the launch of GDI was taking place at a time of major transformation in the international system. The major motivation behind GDI was the adverse impact of COVID-19. GDI aimed to take advantage of technology, innovation and modern infrastructure in order to tackle the issues faced by the world. Pang Chunxue, Charge d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy, noted that GDI was a re-prioritisation of SDGs and rejuvenation of global development efforts.