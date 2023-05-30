Query about IMF deal ‘failure’ enrages Dar

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday flew into a rage on a question of not reaching agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Dar encountered journalists during International Banking Conference here in the federal capital. When Dar was asked if not reaching agreement with the IMF was his failure, he replied with a counter question: “Has Pakistan defaulted? We have made every international payment.”

To another question that in face of difficult economic situation for the first time in his life he was not succeeding to overcome it, Dar got annoyed and said: “Think whatever you have to. I will see later.” Later, Ishaq Dar avoided to answer questions regarding upcoming budget and the IMF and went away.

Separately, talking to a private news channel, the finance minister said that the civil and military leadership were on the same page against miscreants involved in the May 9 incidents who will be brought to justice.

he said that such incidents should be condemned, adding that the government was committed to strengthening the national economy and all stakeholders should play their role in this regard.

While criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said the Imran Khan’s government had “brought the country to the brink of default”, but the current rulers “preferred” to save the nation instead of its votes.

The finance minister said that we all have to work together to get the country out of the crisis due to the wrong policies of the previous government. The PTI must realise that its dirty politics was not in the interests of Pakistan and was also alarming for its future as well, he mentioned. He said that if Imran Khan was serious about prioritising national interests, he should win the trust of the nation, state institutions and armed forces and to prove himself that he was not following any foreign agenda.