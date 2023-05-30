ATC directs Rana Sana to appear in court on June 28

GUJRANWALA: A special anti-terrorism court (ATC) extended the bail of Rana Sanaullah here on Monday and advised him to attend the court proceedings on June 28. Counsel for the accused, Abdul Majeed, appeared in the court and requested the judge to give exemption to Rana Sanaullah from personal appearance in the court. The court granted exemption and adjourned the hearing till June 28. It should be remembered that a case was registered against Rana Sanaullah for threatening the chief secretary in Industrial Area police station Gujarat.