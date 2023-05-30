Lahore DC, SSP visit jail, say women not tortured

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minster Mohsin Naqvi Monday formed a committee to investigate the allegation of torture of women in prison. The two-member committee comprising Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider and SSP Investigation Dr Anosh Masood visited the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore and held meetings with women inmates. The committee investigated the allegations, levelled by the PTI, and found them baseless. The party had claimed that their female supporters were being mistreated in prisons. Meanwhile, caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi strongly refuted the allegations of mistreatment of women in prison and declared it as mere propaganda. He emphasised the importance of respecting and honouring women, urging caution before levelling such accusations. Referring to the May-9 incident, he said 32 women had been arrested and 11 of them were currently in jail for women. He said that surveillance cameras had installed and monitoring teams were in place to ensure security.

Speaking to the media during a late-night inspection of the Samanabad underpass project, the CM reiterated that safeguarding women was a collective responsibility. He emphasised his commitment to ensuring the safety of mothers and sisters as long as he was present in Punjab. Responding to questions, the CM stated that no decision had been made regarding Imran Khan’s internment. Regarding Khadija Shah, who was currently on judicial remand, the CM confirmed that legal action was being taken against her.