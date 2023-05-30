Trial begins for Iran journalist who reported Mahsa Amini’s death

TEHRAN: Iran on Monday held the first trial session for one of the two detained female journalists who reported on Mahsa Amini’s death in custody last year, her lawyer said.Months of nationwide protests erupted after Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, died on September 16 following her arrest for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code for women.

The journalists, Niloufar Hamedi, 30, and Elaheh Mohammadi, 36, could facethe death penalty after they were detained for covering Amini’s death and its aftermath. The pair are being tried separately by the revolutionary courts behind closed doors in Tehran.

Mohammadi’s trial began on Monday and Hamedi’s is scheduled to start the following day, according to judiciary spokesman Massoud Setayeshi. Mohammadi’s lawyer, Shahab Mirlohi, described the session as “good and positive,” saying that the next court date would be confirmed later.