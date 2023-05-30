Diabetologist bestowed life-time award

Islamabad:Renowned diabetologist and Secretary General of Diabetic Society of Pakistan (DAP) Prof. Abdul Basit has been conferred with ‘Life Time Achievement Award’ by the Pakistan Endocrine Society (PES) during its 9th Mid-Summer Endocrine Updates Conference at Bhurban, PES office-bearers said on Monday.

“Pakistan Endocrine Society has awarded Dr. Naeem-ul-Haq Excellence Award to Prof. Abdul Basit, a renowned diabetologist and Secretary General of Diabetic Society of Pakistan (DAP) as a token of appreciation and valuable efforts for the prevention, control and treatment of the diabetes in Pakistan and rest of the world”, Dr. Ibrar Ahmed, president PES said.

During the ceremony, PES President Dr. Ibrar Ahmed said Prof. Abdul Basit is one of the leading figures regarding diabetes awareness in Pakistan and around the world, adding that he has mentored hundreds of young physicians and diabetologists across the world. “Prof. Abdul Basit loves to teach whatever knowledge he has gained over the years while he had established several institutions and professional bodies for the promotion of healthcare, prevention and treatment of diabetes in Pakistan”, Dr. Ibrar Ahmed said adding that it was a proud moment for the Pakistan Endocrine Society (PES) to acknowledge the services and efforts of Prof. Abdul Basit.

The PES President maintained that Prof. Abdul Basit is known for his work in the field of diabetes from Karachi to Chitral and added that last year he was awarded with Presidential Award of Excellence by the President Arif Alvi in recognition of his services for humanity.