HEC training for IPFP fellows’ cohort-I concludes

Islamabad:The Higher Education Commission (HEC) organised certificate distribution ceremony for Cohort-I of 2023 of the National Faculty Development Programme for IPFP Fellows at National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE).

Interim Placement of Fresh PhDs (IPFP) programme of HEC provides an opportunity to fresh PhDs to obtain academic experience and mentorship for one year in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), federal/provincial government postgraduate colleges or public sector R&D organisations, prior to their formal entry into the academic job market.

HEC Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, the chief guest of the ceremony, appreciated for the participants for their performance in the three-week intensive programme and emphasised the exemplary role of teachers in the continuous progress of Pakistan. He encouraged the participants to try new methods, take on challenges, and set high targets and achieve them.

Emphasising the importance of professional development, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed affirmed that a teacher not only teaches curriculum but also plays a crucial role in polishing students' attitude and skills.

In her welcome address, Managing Director NAHE Noor Amna Malik extended congratulations to the participants who had successfully completed the training programme. She emphasised the importance of implementing advanced knowledge and practices learned by fresh PhD graduates. She highlighted the modern society's demands for updated information, high-quality teaching, and learning from teachers. She informed the audience that various other new initiatives are under consideration for capacity building of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) faculty and administration at different stages of their careers.

NFDP is structured to accelerate the transfer of essential knowledge, skills, and attitudes in three dimensions of a successful career as a faculty member, including effective teaching and learning, course designing, lesson planning & delivery, research, and professional practices. Successful completion of NFDP is a pre-requisite for the placement of IPFP fellows at HEIs for a period of one year.