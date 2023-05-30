LAHORE:The Punjab government has appointed Dr Tahseen Faraqi as Secretary/Director Bazm-e-Iqbal after unanimous approval of the Bazm-e-Iqbal board. According to a statement issued by spokesperson for Bazm-e-Iqbal, Manzoor Akhtar, known as Tahseen Faraqi is a renowned literary figure, an expert in Iqbal studies and has been the head of Majlis-e-Taraqi-e-Adab in the past as well. Apart from this, Dr Tahseen Faraqi has also been associated with Punjab University for many decades.