Population growth challenges discussed

LAHORE:Punjab Population Welfare Department on Monday organised an interactive session with the experts of communication and information under the ADP Scheme ‘Advocacy campaign leading to call for action’ here. The main objective of conducting the session was to share knowledge, experience and challenges related to population growth and welfare with the journalist community for collective efforts of all sections of the society.

Population Welfare Department DG Saman Rai said that these interactive sessions were being organised in every district of Punjab. About 40 sessions are to be held across Punjab for the common purpose of creating awareness about reproductive health, maternal and new child health and family planning. One session will be held in each district while four sessions are being held in City. Population Welfare Director General Saman Rai, Director Technical Dr Zubda Riaz, Directors Public Relations, Consultant Javed Younis and media professionals participated. In the interactive session, Saman Rai gave a comprehensive briefing on the objectives of the department, status of the population of the province, targets, projects and media campaigns.

Addressing the participants, she said that the department was struggling to highlight the issue of population growth and the problems arising from it through the media. Saman Rai said that due to efforts of the department, the rate of population growth in Punjab is declining day by day. Parental counselling was being launched soon by the department, she said. Training is being provided to boys and girls through the regional training institutes, who deliver their services in other institutions, including the Population Welfare Department later.