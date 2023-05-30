Dishonourable

 
Tuesday May 30, 2023
May 30, 2023

Honour killings are senseless acts and a stain on our collective conscience. We need stricter laws against honour killings to deter perpetrators from committing these heinous crimes. We cannot afford to turn a blind eye to this issue and must put an end to this cruel and inhuman practice once and for all.

Ayza Butt

Lahore