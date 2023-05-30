Court killings

Three under-trial prisoners were recently shot dead upon arrival at a court in Mehar, Sindh by rival litigants, according to reports. A police constable was also injured in the shooting. Such incidents are becoming far too common.

It is suggested that screen gates and mirrors may be installed within court premises to prevent such killings. Courts are meant to be an avenue for justice and if they instead become a stage for revenge killings, there will be nowhere left to go for those seeking justice.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad