Court killings

Three under-trial prisoners were recently shot dead upon arrival at a court in Mehar, Sindh by rival litigants, according to reports. A police constable was also injured in the shooting. Such incidents are becoming far too common.
It is suggested that screen gates and mirrors may be installed within court premises to prevent such killings. Courts are meant to be an avenue for justice and if they instead become a stage for revenge killings, there will be nowhere left to go for those seeking justice.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
Honour killings are senseless acts and a stain on our collective conscience. We need stricter laws against honour...
Pakistan boasts a young and vibrant population with immense potential. However, the current education system often...
Instead of trying to suppress their opponents, the government should consider the opinions of the general public and...
It’s a common conception that the quality of education in private institutions is much better as compared to public...
I am writing to express my deep concern about the increasing number of street crimes in Karachi. It is disheartening...
As the global population continues to grow, and climate change threatens our ecosystems, water scarcity has emerged as...