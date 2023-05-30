This refers to the news story ‘Flicker of hope’ (May 26, 2023) by Dr Farrukh Saleem. I find myself unable to share the writer’s optimism given our current economic and social circumstances. The writer must understand that the same old policies will not bring any improvement in the lives of the people. With a fraught security environment, lack of law and order, poor governance, obsolete justice system and an incompetent and ineffective administration, no domestic or foreign investor would be willing to park their money in this country. The economy is now at the bottom of the pit, with the situation worsening every day and fears of default only growing. For the vast majority of Pakistanis, the future only seems even bleaker than today.

Arif Majeed

Karachi