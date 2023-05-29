After IsraelRussian hackers eyeing sensitive information of Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: After Israel now Russian hackers are active to hack sensitive information and data of Pakistanis, including military and civil departments. According to sources, a Russian group is trying to target and hack important information of official departments of Pakistan. The federal government has dispatched letters to provincial governments, ministries and divisions mentioning different proactive measures for prevention from cyber-attack.

Official departments have been asked to use separate server for offline LAN and online works and monitor location of all kinds of files. Another proposal is given in letter is to adopt strict measure to restrict incoming traffic.

It has also been suggested in letter to allow internet access to specific users on need basis and restrict data usage/applications rights and verify software and documents before downloading via digital code-signing technique.

According to sources, the concerned departments have been asked to keep backup of sensitive data at all cost and regularly change passwords at administrator level.

It has been recommended in the letter to chalk out a complete plan in case of emergence of an emergency situation.