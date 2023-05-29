News Analysis: Imran’s application in SC can result in action against PTI’s own leaders

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday challenged in the Supreme Court requisitioning of the army in three provinces and also urged the apex court to constitute a judicial commission to probe into May 9 incidents.



Upon the detailed review of the 49-page application submitted by Khan in this regard, one comes across a startling disclosure and also comes to know about the disinformation machinery of the PTI. One has to review point No five of Khan’s application to understand this saga.

Khan wrote in the point No five: “Certain TV channels and media persons spread false rumours and purported pictures of custodial torture and rumors of my death during detention. It seems that it was deliberately done in order to sow discord and cause resentment among the people. This was a planned conspiracy to provoke people to come to the streets and use violent means.”

Imran Khan in this point maintained that baseless rumours of his custodial death and torture were spread during his imprisonment under a conspiracy to cause anger and resentment among the people in order to provoke them to take to the streets.

The PTI chairman blamed the television channels and media persons for this conspiracy, but it is a fact that the mainstream media of Pakistan did not spread such rumors. Then the question arises as to who were the elements spreading rumours of Khan’s custodial death and torture after his arrest.

On May 9, the day when Khan was arrested, PTI leader Hammad Azhar tweeted: “Reports have emerged about custodial torture of Imran Khan. The entire nation stands with its leader and the entire Pakistan today will take to the streets”.

Also on May 9, Youtuber Waqar Malik tweeted: “Reports have emerged about custodial torture of Imran Khan. Bleeding has started from his leg.”

Azhar, while retweeting the tweet of Malik, wrote: “Reports are constantly being received about torture on Imran Khan. Please keep this in mind that the nation would never forgive if something happened to Imran Khan.”

Also on May 9, PTI leader Murad Saeed tweeted: “Imran Khan’s life is in serious danger as the hands of his abductors are bloodied.”

Apart from this, PTI leader Farrukh Habib tweeted on May 9: “According to reports, Imran Khan has been shifted to the Police Line Headquarters in the last part of the night. What are they planning to do in the dead of the night? It is a big question mark. Imran Khan’s life is threatened by the very people who have detained him.”

The interesting aspect is that also on May 9, Khan’s nephew Hassan Niazi tweeted: “Imran Khan’s life is in danger. The nation has to stand up, Faisal Naseer could make an attempt to kill him.”

Again on May 9, Niazi tweeted: “You physically attacked my leader, the people will react to this, Faisal Naseer, is it you behind this attempt”.

Also on May 9, the official account of the PTI tweeted: “They badly pushed Imran Khan and injured him. The people of Pakistan this is the time to save the country as this opportunity will never come again.”

Later, on May 9, Niazi retweeted news aired by a TV channel attributed to him stating that Khan’s life was in danger and the nation had to stand up.

During Khan’s imprisonment, a pro-PTI news website, siasat.pk, ran a statement attributed to the PTI chairman: “It is the message from Imran Khan that he has been insulted and subjected to torture after the arrest.” The same tweet was retweeted by Niazi.

In addition to this, former US Special Envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, who often tweets in favour of Khan and whose tweets are continuously retweeted by the PTI, tweeted on May 11: “The fear has been rising that Imran Khan would be killed during custody.”

Fawad Chaudhry tweeted the next day after the May 9 incidents: “Just yesterday I mentioned that a leaderless movement would emerge in the country after arrest of Imran Khan and today the same movement has started.”

We all know what happened in the country after these tweets but Khan has said in his application that false rumours about his death and torture were spread under a conspiracy in order to provoke people.

If one accepts this theory that it was really a conspiracy, then the PTI leaders would be involved in this design. These leaders could face lawful action due to the latest application filed by Khan. The legal team of Khan should immediately review the points raised in this application.