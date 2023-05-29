Farah Gogi, husband booked for violating housing society plan

GUJRANWALA: A case has been registered against Farah Gogi, a close friend of former premier Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, in Sadar police station over map violation in a housing project. Farah Gogi’s husband Ahsan Jamil Gujjar has also been named as an accused in the case.The case has been filed by Gujranwala Development Authority (GDA) Deputy Director Enforcement Arshad Iqbal, in which it has been stated that Farah Gogi violated the approved map and established an illegal graveyard, mosque and educational institution at the place specified as a public park in his housing society.It was also alleged that illegal constructions were also done on the public plots. Farah Gogi is the chief executive of the society, while her husband Ahsan Jamil Gujjar is the developer.
