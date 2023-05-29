TDAP chief meets with foreign delegations at TEXPO-23

KARACHI: On the second day of TEXPO 2023, foreign delegations from Germany, South Africa, Australia, Algeria, Madagascar, Egypt, the UK, Rwanda, Zambia, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe met with Mr. Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive of TDAP, and Dr. Fareed Iqbal Qureshi, Secretary of TDAP.
They discussed special bilateral trade challenges and opportunities and explored ways to address them in order to enhance trade with Pakistan.To facilitate foreign delegates, 997 B2B meetings were conducted between foreign buyers and local exhibitors. Based on estimations from these meetings, it is expected that Pakistan will receive orders worth over USD 500 million.
The event maintained its momentum as buyers and sellers engaged in productive business negotiations. The day included a busy schedule of meetings between foreign buyers and their Pakistani counterparts.
The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) also organized an official reception for foreign delegates at the Governor House in Karachi. Mr. Kamran Khan Tessori, Governor of Sindh, graced the occasion and welcomed the distinguished foreign guests and local exhibitors to the three-day TEXPO. He emphasized that the warm hospitality of Pakistanis would leave a lasting impression.The distinguished foreign guests and local exhibitors appreciated the arrangements and the opportunity for cultural exchange.
