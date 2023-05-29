Stray bullet kills man

A man was killed after being hit by a stray bullet in the Orangi Town area on Sunday. The deceased man was identified as 50-year-old Ikram, son of Noor. His body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. SHO Amin Mughal said the deceased man lived in a small house where he had also established a factory for making towels. The officer added that Ikram was at his home when the stray bullet hit him in his neck. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The victim was unmarried and the police handed over the body to his relatives.