Stray bullet kills man

A man was killed after being hit by a stray bullet in the Orangi Town area on Sunday. The deceased man was identified as 50-year-old Ikram, son of Noor. His body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. SHO Amin Mughal said the deceased man lived in a small house where he had also established a factory for making towels. The officer added that Ikram was at his home when the stray bullet hit him in his neck. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The victim was unmarried and the police handed over the body to his relatives.
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Tazeen Qayyum. Titled ‘Khayal’, the show will...
The Pakistan Medical & Dental Council / Pakistan Medical Commission has unjustifiably appointed more than 40 people...
Two leading non-profits, Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan and Green Crescent Trust , have agreed to work together to...
The Sindh High Court has set aside the life imprisonment of a Muttahida Qaumi Movement activist in a double murder...
Since the Jamaat-e-Islami upholds high moral standards, the party is not for sale. Karachi JI Emir Hafiz Naeemur...
KARACHI: On the second day of TEXPO 2023, foreign delegations from Germany, South Africa, Australia, Algeria,...