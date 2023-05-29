CDA compiles zoning bylaws

Islamabad:The civic agency has compiled all zoning bylaws in the form of one book that were earlier available only in minutes of board decisions or gazette notifications. According to an official document, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) prepared zoning regulations in 1992, amended zoning regulations in 2010, residential building control byelaws for Blue Area, Marakiz, Class-III shopping centres, unacquired area along IJP Road, modalities and procedures for development of private housing schemes. These bylaws were not documented and compiled at one place. Now all zoning bylaws are available in the form of the book that will help remove confusion and difference of opinion among stakeholders. Various town planners are of the view that Islamabad has an over-regulated city zoning that is very restrictive, favouring single-family houses with limited scope for commercial and civic activities.

Successful cities have regulations and zoning codes that are flexible to adjust to changing physical requirements of a city. Islamabad is currently not an affordable city for low-income groups to reside in. Real estate prices go up where height restrictions are excessive and building process is discouraging of construction.

Rezoning helps development and keeps prices in check. The zoning paradigm needs to move away from its current emphasis on upper class housing to one that recognizes the diversity of the functions of a city. It must favour density, high rise mixed use and walkability especially in downtown areas.

In addition, it must favour public and community space while allowing for commerce, culture and educational activities. Zoning needs to be based on clear transparent processes. An official has said "There has been a need to compile zoning bylaws in the form of book because all details about them were available in official minutes and gazettes. Now we are also in a process to review zoning bylaws and make amendments keeping in view the requirements of the modern era."