Proposal for construction of parking plazas in Murree sought

Rawalpindi: Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta has directed the authorities concerned to submit a detailed report for construction of two parking plazas at suitable locations in Murree.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesperson, the Commissioner had formed a committee comprising members from PMU, local government to finalize Murree master plan within shortest possible time frame.

She informed that chairing a meeting held here at Commissioner Office regarding Murree contingency plan, the Commissioner directed the authorities concerned to finalize Murree master plan as soon as possible. The Director Development and Xen Building were instructed to visit Murree and submit a detailed proposal in next meeting for construction of two parking plazas at suitable locations in Murree.