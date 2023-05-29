Proposal for construction of parking plazas in Murree sought

Rawalpindi: Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta has directed the authorities concerned to submit a detailed report for construction of two parking plazas at suitable locations in Murree.
According to a Commissioner Office spokesperson, the Commissioner had formed a committee comprising members from PMU, local government to finalize Murree master plan within shortest possible time frame.
She informed that chairing a meeting held here at Commissioner Office regarding Murree contingency plan, the Commissioner directed the authorities concerned to finalize Murree master plan as soon as possible. The Director Development and Xen Building were instructed to visit Murree and submit a detailed proposal in next meeting for construction of two parking plazas at suitable locations in Murree.
Islamabad:Nazakat Ali, a visually-impaired student of BS English at the Islamabad Model Postgraduate College, H-8, has...
Islamabad:The prevalence of tobacco use in Pakistan has reached alarming levels, with approximately 31 million adults,...
29 May 2023, marks 75th anniversary of international peacekeeping Day, for past 63 years, Pakistani peacekeepers...
Rawalpindi:Managing Director of Water and Sanitation Agency Muhammad Tanveer has directed the relevant officials to...
Islamabad:Roots Millennium Education Group, Pakistan Largest Teaching and learning community of Schools, Colleges and...
Islamabad:The Capital Development Authority is all set to auction commercial plots in Blue Area and other developed...