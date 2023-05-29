Pakistan’s performance against India applauded

KARACHI: The Federal Minister for IPC Ehsanur Rehman Mazari has applauded the performance of the Pakistan team in the ongoing Junior Asia Cup 2023 in Oman, especially in the match against India.

The nail-biting encounter of the Junior Asia Cup 2023 between India and Pakistan ended in a 1-1 draw in Salalah, Oman on Saturday. Both teams have seven points in the Pool A. Mazari congratulated the entire team’s performance and prayed for more successes in the event.

The federal minister said that the way Greenshirts played against India was wonderful, and the entire nation was praying for Pakistan to reach the victory stand in the Junior Asia Cup 2023.

Pakistan manager Hanif Khan also said that the performance of the Greenshirts against India was wonderful, as after conceding a goal, Pakistan was successful in drawing this important match.

In a video statement on Sunday, Hanif said that the Pakistan boys proved in this match that they are talented and skilled. "There is need to support them so that they may further grow and get more success for Pakistan," he added.

Pakistan hockey legend Shahbaz Ahmed senior also said in a video statement that the match between India and Pakistan was sensational and the Pakistan team played outstandingly.

He said that the new and fresh talent in the Pakistan junior hockey team is wonderful, and their fitness level was up to the mark throughout the match. "Their only lacking was the inexperience; otherwise they played well. If the Pakistan team continued playing in the same spirit, they would gain experience in international hockey and get more success in the future," Shahbaz added.

The first quarter saw India exerting pressure on Pakistan from the word go by making circle penetrations. In the 7th minute they got a penalty corner, but Poovanna’s shot wasn’t on target.

India continued their dominance by launching an attack just when the second quarter began, but Pakistan’s defense line remained compact. However, in the 24th minute, India finally got the reward for consistent attacks as Sharda fired the ball into the net through a penalty corner to finish the first-half 1-0.

In the third-quarter as well, India kept Pakistan on the back foot. In the 11th minute, Pakistan made a threatening attack, but the shot got blocked. Pakistan missed seven penalty corners. Pakistan will play their last group match against Japan on Monday (today).