Jirga to observe May 31 as black day

JAMRUD: FATA Qaumi Jirga will observe May 31 as black day in protest against merger of Fata into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, stated the Jirga chairman Bismillah Khan here on Saturday
Addressing a press conference along with his colleagues in Jamrud Press Club, he said that they would hold a rally against Fata merger in Jamrud on May 31 and mark the day as black day as the merger had been announced on the same date a few years ago.
He said that the tribal people had rendered sacrifices for the sake of the country and the nation but they were not given any reward. He said that the tribals have not benefited from FATA merger.
