PDM chief Fazl goes abroad

JUI-F Ameer Maulana Fazlur Rehman. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) has denied that its chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has gone to London. JUIF spokesperson Aslam Ghauri Saturday night clarified that Maulana Fazl has gone abroad but his destination was not London. According to him, the Pakistan Democratic Movement president is on a private trip. As per information gathered by this correspondent, Maulana Fazl has gone to Thailand as he was stressed out due to his hectic political engagements in the country. Earlier, it was reported in the media that Maulana Fazl had departed for London to meet Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Nawaz Sharif.