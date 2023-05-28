19 soldiers injured in DI Khan blast

The Pakistan Army security forces— AFP/File

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Nineteen soldiers were injured when a convoy of security forces was targeted with a remote-controlled bomb in Budh Pattan on Dera-Tank Road on Saturday. The sources said a convoy of security forces was on its way to Asman Manza in South Waziristan tribal district from Dera Ismail Khan when it was targeted with a remote-controlled bomb in the Budh Pattan area on the Dera-Tank Road. As a result, 19 soldiers sustained injuries in the explosion. Two of the injured soldiers were stated to be in precarious condition, who were later shifted to the Combined Military Hospital for treatment. Soon after the incident, the security forces rushed to the spot, condoned off the area and started a search operation to arrest the perpetrators.