Dynamites record big win

LAHORE: The Dynamites secured their second victory in the one-day phase of the Pakistan Cup Women's Cricket Tournament, defeating the Challengers by eight wickets. The Challengers were bowled out for 119 runs in 40.3 overs, and the Dynamites chased down the target in 28.1 overs at the State Bank Ground on Saturday.

Nashra Sundhu, a left-arm orthodox bowler, proved instrumental in the Dynamites' win by taking three wickets for 19 runs in her seven overs. Her impressive performance earned her the title of player of the match. She dismissed Javeria Rauf, who top-scored with 44 runs, as well as Noreen Yaqub (16) and Maham Tariq (0). Waheeda Akhtar, Aliya Riaz, and Ghulam Fatima also contributed by taking two wickets each, while Maham Manzoor claimed one wicket. The opening pair of Khadija Chishty and Sidra Amin provided a strong start for the Dynamites in their run chase, forming an 80-run partnership. Khadija scored 33 runs, while Sidra, who captained the team, contributed 42 runs. Bismah Maroof and Aliya Riaz remained unbeaten on 16 and 14 runs, respectively, as the Dynamites successfully reached the target.