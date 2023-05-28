CTD arrests worker of banned terrorist outfit

Hyderabad: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Hyderabad has arrested a man allegedly affiliated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was identified as Taj Maluk, alias Khalid, alias Hafiz Pathan Orakzai.
The CTD said the terrorist was arrested on Makki Shah Overhead Bridge Road on the basis of intelligence. A hand grenade and detonator were seized from his possession. A case was registered against him under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act and Explosives Act.
