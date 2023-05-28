Suspect involved in 150 street crime incidents held

In a collaborative effort, Rangers and police on Saturday apprehended a suspect allegedly involved in numerous robbery incidents in Orangi Town.

The operation, conducted based on intelligence information, resulted in the arrest of the suspect, whose identity was not released by the law enforcer.

According to the spokesperson for the Rangers, the arrested suspect had a history of involvement in robbery cases dating back to 2013. He had been previously arrested and imprisoned multiple times. During interrogations, the suspect confessed to his involvement in over 150 street crimes and robberies across various parts of the city, including Orangi Town, Nazimabad, and Clifton.

The suspect and his accomplices had reportedly looted more than 300 cell phones and aRs1.5 million in cash from unsuspecting citizens at gunpoint. Efforts were underway to apprehend his companions, and arms and ammunition were seized from his possession.

The suspect was handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

Separately, two robbers were arrested in an injured state during a police encounter in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Site Super Highway. The armed suspects were reportedly in the process of robbing citizens in Block 10 of Gulistan-e-Jauhar when the police arrived at the scene. After an exchange of gunfire, one suspect was apprehended in an injured state, identified as Sajjad. However, the remaining two accomplices managed to escape.

SHO Faisal Jafari stated that Sajjad had confessed to the murder of police officer Muhammad Shahid. Weapons were recovered from his possession, and raids were being conducted to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

In another operation within the jurisdiction of the Site Super Highway police station, police arrested a suspect involved in various criminal cases, including illegal weapons and drugs. The encounter resulted in the capture of Saddam Hussain Sanghar, who has an alleged history of criminal activities in Mirpurkhas and Umarkot areas. He had previously served time in prison, according to SHO Aurangzeb Khattak.