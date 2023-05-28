ICT admin to use all available resources to curb dengue

Islamabad : The review meeting of the anti-dengue campaign held in compliance with the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad assured that the district administration would mobilise all available resources to effectively control the deadly virus in Islamabad.

The meeting was convened under the chairmanship of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (East) Usman Ashrif, Spokesman of Islamabad District Territory (ICT) Administrant said.

It emphasised the importance of taking immediate steps to prevent the outbreak of dengue in the upcoming days so that it could not spread further within the community.

While acknowledging that dengue is not inherently life-threatening, Usman Ashrif highlighted the significance of adopting precautionary measures.

He directed the concerned authorities to enhance sanitation arrangements across various areas of the city.